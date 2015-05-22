Bulletin warns Texas police of potential biker threats

Amarillo, TX - Texas law enforcement officials are investigating what some are saying are new threats from biker gangs against officers.



Bikers have been pushed into the spotlight after a brawl in Waco left nine dead and one hundred and seventy charged with engaging in organized crime.

Now allegations of biker gangs retaliating and being hostile toward law enforcement have some people worried.

The Texas Department of Public Safety issued a bulletin warning of some of the alleged plans. Press secretary with the Texas DPS Tom Vinger tells us DPS and law enforcement partners continue to share information and intelligence on potential threats to public safety across texas — including threats posed by gangs.

Biker Frank Nunes says the bad wrap bikers have been getting, is not justified.

"I mean, there's bad elements to every group," says Nunes. "I don't think it's realistic to say that all bikers are good, but we've got 2 good bikers right here and all the people that I ride with, I can say are upstanding citizens."

The presence of biker gangs is not unheard of in Amarillo. The FBI San Antonio division received information that bandidos had "discussed the possibility of going to war with cossacks" and "instructed members to be on the lookout for members or associates of the cossacks" during the April 11th weekend biker rallies held in Amarillo, Hondo, Midland and Odessa.

Nunes says even if there is not an immediate threat in Amarillo, taking precaution couldn't hurt.

"I would expect that law enforcement officers down here despite the recent incidents, should be watchful."

Vinger says the DPS continues to assist the Waco police department and their law enforcement partners as needed, including DPS special agents from their criminal investigations division (CID); Texas rangers; Texas highway patrol; and intelligence and counterterrorism division.

Nunes wants to shatter any stereotype that all bikers are the same.

"I think we're just people and should be judged one by one based on your personal experiences with them. Just because you ride a motorcycle rather than drive a car, doesn't mean you're bad."