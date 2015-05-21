Canyon Police seeing rise in vehicle burglaries

Canyon, TX - An unusually high number of vehicle burglaries have hit Canyon.

Canyon Police tell us many residents believe Canyon is safe enough to leave their doors unlocked, but that is clearly not the case.

Locking your car doors and removing valuable items.

What seems like common sense to many, does not come second nature to others. The City of Canyon has seen a higher than normal amount of vehicle burglaries.

"We've had 12 vehicles broken into since the beginning of May," says Detective Jennifer Jones. "Most of them have had their windows broken out because the citizens are leaving valuables inside their vehicles."

Although the incidents are occurring throughout the entire city, a main area targeted is the Hunsley Hills neighborhood.

Aside from for their own use, thieves are taking items for other reasons as well.

"No types of cars that are specific, but they're seeing purses, laptops, tablets, wallets, anything in the cars that can be pawned, can be traded...they're taking those," says Jones.

The department tells us they do not have any suspects, however they are beefing up patrol during this time.

"We've lifted some fingerprints off vehicles and they're being processed, but we haven't had any hits on those yet."

If removing items is not an option, law enforcement suggests hiding or locking them away. However, there is one main way to become less of a target.

"They need to take their property out , of course lock their vehicles, anything valuable that's seen inside vehicles , they're going to go for them," says Jones. "We just as that they take all valuables outside their vehicle if they're able to park their vehicles inside their garages...just don't leave anything of value in your car."

If you have any information about the burglaries, you are asked to call 374-4400.