School bus washed off road by flood waters

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - Heavy rain in parts of North Texas has forced evacuations and made driving treacherous as high water sent a school bus off a road.



The bus driver escaped injury early this morning (Thursday) in the incident on Highway 114 near Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth.



Northwest Independent School District spokeswoman Emily Conklin says no students were aboard when the bus stopped at a red light.



Conklin says the driver reported that water came across the road, splashed into the bus and the vehicle was pushed to the side. The driver escaped through the rear door.



Mandatory evacuations began today (Thursday) for about 150 homes in Wichita Falls near the rain-swollen Wichita River amid concerns over possible flooding.



The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for Wichita Falls until Memorial Day.

