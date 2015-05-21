Investigators determine no criminal attempt in child abduction call

Amarillo, TX - We reported Wednesday there was an attempted child abduction in Amarillo. Police now tell us there was no criminal intent in the case.



After interviewing the driver of the suspected vehicle, investigators determined this was a case of a driver stopping to check on a juvenile that he believed was upset, or in some type of distress because she was crying.



He did not exit the vehicle or touch the child or harm her.