Tragic ending for missing Fort Sill soldier

FORT SILL, OK. (AP) - The body of a missing Fort Sill soldier has been reportedly spotted floating down Medicine Bluff Creek in Oklahoma.



Authorities say a post attendant reported seeing a body, believed to be that of Staff Sgt. David Lee Hawkins, floating downstream overnight Tuesday. The body was not seen at the next observation post, leading searchers to believe it had become entangled in brush.



The body was again spotted Wednesday further downstream at another observation point. An Oklahoma trooper said an attempt was made to retrieve the body by helicopter.



Troopers say Lake Lawtonka's floodgates have been opened, causing water levels to rise too high for operating water craft in the search. The search was suspended Wednesday evening.



Officials believe Hawkins may have been attempting to cross a low-water crossing in his car when he was swept away in the current over the weekend. His car was recovered Monday.

