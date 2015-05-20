Emergency plane crash exercise hits Amarillo

Amarillo, TX - Fires, casualties, and city officials take over Amarillo, as a special simulation keeps everyone busy.



A plane crash in Amarillo with a mass amount of casualties. Thankfully it is not a common occurrence, however today hundreds of volunteers took part in an aircraft accident simulation.

Amarillo fire captain Larry Davis says he has not seen a crash in the 22 years he has been here, however preparation is key.

"It's important for all of us--all agencies, just so we're familiar with the basic operations of what needs to go on so in the unfortunate event that this does happen, everything will go more smoothly for all of us," says Davis.

The event is held once every three years, but this year they tried something different. Along with the mass fatality component, the drill focused on communication with families of casualties.

"The airport is responsible for holding the friends and family until the airline establishes a reception center, so that's something that we are kind of doing for the first time and really kind of exercising," says assistant emergency management coordinator Chip Orton.

Orton says the exercise is done as realistic as possible, from the briefings to airport operations. Mayor Paul Harpole tells us communication is key to accomplish this drill correctly.

"While this is an exercise...it is simply an exercise, it is very important that we see how things are coordinated down to minute communications," says Harpole.

Many of the parties involved tell us they are pleased with the outcome of today's event and look forward to the next drill.