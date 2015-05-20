Clovis woman sues Curry County along with 3 employees

CLOVIS, NM - A Clovis woman is suing the Curry County Commissioners and three jail employees for emotional abuse.



The suit claims former inmate, Alex Romero, Jr., was schizophrenic when he was arrested and jailed multiple times.



Romero's sister claims jail personnel did not give him his medication which led to a deterioration of his health.



After being moved to another facility, he was put back on his medication and was declared mentally fit.



The family is suing for an undisclosed amount for damages, attorney's fees, and emotional harm.