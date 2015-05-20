Judge denies protective order against Texas senator

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) - A judge has denied an Oklahoma woman's request for a protective order against a Texas state senator whom she accuses of stalking her.



Local media outlets in Lubbock report a judge denied 45-year-old Cynthia Lynn Ortiz's request against Republican Sen. Charles Perry on Tuesday.



Ortiz claims Perry stalked her out of jealousy. She says they met in 2009 at a Lubbock Area Republican Women's luncheon and he later became her accountant.



Ortiz's May 6 request says Perry had hacked into her computer, recruited her neighbors to spy on her, interfered with her relationships and jobs, and placed cameras in her home. She also claimed she moved to Denton, Texas, and then to Oklahoma to get away from Perry.



Perry has denied the claims and accused her of harassment. A spokesman for him has said that Ortiz needs help and treatment.

