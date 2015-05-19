Heavy rain floods much of Amarillo

Amarillo, TX - If you saw flooded homes, streets, and stuck vehicles, you were likely in Amarillo today.



"Turn around, don't drown" was an ignored phrase today as officers responded to multiple water rescues around Amarillo.

Amarillo police department Sergeant Brent Barbee tells us people seem to forget their vehicles aren't invincible.

"Don't drive into it to find how deep it is 'cause you will quickly find out it's deeper that you thought and it stops your car more quickly than you thought," says Barbee.

But police, fire and other crews aren't the only ones seeing a busy say. Water damage businesses also see the influx of calls when heavy rain hits the area. Carpet Tech general manager Stephanie Henderson tells us they do prepare for days like this.

"Generally on a normal day, we'll see somewhere between 3-6 floods in a day, just from leaks and things of that nature," says Henderson. "On a day like this, it'll be more like 15 or so."

Barbee tells us that major problem areas for stuck drivers included those near high schools, as he suspects younger and inexperienced drivers frequent those areas.

"Getting into that much water can cause your car to stop," says Barbee. "And then once that car stops, they're going to be reluctant to get out because they know the water's going to get into the vehicle, maybe they crawl out, or maybe somebody comes to get them so now the vehicle's in the intersection. The water drains away and we have vehicles left in the intersection probably interfering with traffic.

Barbee tells us that with more rain to surely come, he hopes people will just not drive in high waters, as it is starting to affect operations around the city.

"Here we've got officers out, we've got fire department out, we've got everyone AES out, so when you start soaking up those type of resources, remember that means those people aren't available to respond to emergency calls because they're out tied up on these other kind of assistance calls," says Barbee.

Responders tell us in total today, they were called out to nine rescues.