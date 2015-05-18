Grandfather riding for a cause makes stop in Amarillo

Amarillo, TX - Jerry Welch is making the 2,400 mile-long trek from San Antonio, Texas to Canby, Oregon for his granddaughter Mikayla.



Mikayla was diagnosed with renal failure and she needs a kidney transplant. Mikayla was born with multiple deformities and has spent much of her life in a hospital.



The Welchs are raising funds to cover medical and out of pocket expenses for Mikayla.



They drove through Amarillo today.



"Anybody that would like to donate, we'd be appreciative of that we've had a lot of support from cycling shops, just along the way. There's hope and special needs children. This is just something that we are doing to make that aware that there are children out there and to raise funds for her. This is just something we never thought we would do," says Welch.



They are asking for the public's help, support and prayers. They say this will be a very expensive and lengthy journey. The family needs sponsors or funds to provide the use of an RV in Oregon for one month, cycling gear and general expenses including lodging, fuel and food. Gifts can be in the form of materials, cash, check, credit cards or gift cards. They will be traveling through six states, local and regional media will be involved from start to finish; and a website with blog posts, video and photo journaling will be updated often to document this journey .

www.GoFundMe.com/MikaylasMiles



www.PrincessMikaylasMiles.com



www.facebook.com/PrincessMikaylasMiles



info@PrincessMikaylasMiles.com