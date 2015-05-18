Lightning strike leaves one family homeless

Amarillo, TX - It's something we don't hear about too often in city limits, but lightning is the cause of leaving an Amarillo family homeless.

Charred photos, bibles, and even a melted vehicle are all that remain after lightning hits an Amarillo home. Monica Lucero tells us her, her daughter Arianna, and Arianna's friends were asleep when the bolt struck their AC unit.

The house was then lit up in flames, as it spread quickly. The family tells us they did not even smell the smoke. Lucero and the girls made it out safely, however their two puppies were not so lucky.

"I just thought it was like a one in a million chance, especially being in city limits," says Lucero. "You figure it would happen out in the country somewhere, but it happened here."

"It typically wants to go for a higher location, but we do get electrical storms here in Amarillo and surrounding areas, so it's not uncommon," says meteorologist Allan Gwyn.

Lucero's daughter Arianna says after she saw her mother was taking long to get out, she raced to the room.

"My mom was panicking about the dogs and I said Mom I'm going to try to get them. I need you to get out and I realized that the house was burning fast. By the time we got out actually, the whole living room was done."

Despite the trying time of putting a freshly-built life back together, the family remains optimistic.

"My mom put a lot of hard work in it and you really don't realize how fast it can be taken away," says Arianna. "People take life for granted, but I'm glad I got out of there safe."

"I'm very grateful that our lives are still here. I'm glad that I'm able to hold my kids and love them and watch them grow. That means more to me that anything that was in that house. We can replace all material stuff, but we can't replace each other," says Lucero.

We asked the family what they could benefit from most during this difficult time.

Their response...prayers.

The family has a Gofundme page set up and various areas you can donate.

Donate here: http://www.gofundme.com/ur8jyh9

There is also a donation box at Market Street on Georgia.