Potter County Fire Station #6 re-dedication

Potter County Fire Station #6 re-dedication

Amarillo, TX - Renovations are complete and under budget for Potter County Fire Station #6.

The dedication of the building took place Friday.

The building was built in the 1960's. Potter County bought it in 1993 and turned it into the Fire Station in 1995.

An assessment revealed that the integrity of the structure and slab was in good condition.

The Potter County Commissioner's Court authorized the remodel project to take place at an estimated $300,000.00, however it was build with just $290,000.00.

This remodel will allow for an extra 15 years of life to the building.
