String of Amarillo garage break-ins causing concern

Amarillo, TX - Residential burglaries around Amarillo have police urging the public to take one simple step.

The Amarillo Police Department tells us they are seeing between four and six garage door burglaries a week.

Sure, it may take a few seconds to close, but Amarillo police tell us it is all that is standing in the way between your personal items and a thief.

A recent trend in Amarillo garage break-ins has hit the area. Police say when a homeowner returns and forgets to close their garage door, a suspect sneaks into the garage and steals items ranging from purses, to a vehicle.

Amarillo Police Department Corporal Jerry Neufeld says one simple step can save residents the feeling of violation.

"When you pull into that garage, as soon as you get in the garage, unless you're leaving within the next 15 seconds, shut that garage door down behind you," says Neufeld.

Amarillo resident Ray Gibson says his neighbors had their home broken into, after the robber used their garage opener to get in the house at night.

"It makes you kind of concerned," says Gibson. "I'm a stay at home Dad, so I kind of keep an eye out anyway and try to keep my doors locked and cars parked in the garage."

Corporal Neufeld says the burglaries are mainly taking place in neighborhoods with rear entry garages, but it can happen anywhere. In one case the suspect took the keys out of the vehicle as it was sitting in the garage. Owners then had to re-key their vehicles and home locks as a preventative measure.

"With warmer weather, we have more people out and about, more pedestrians out and about. This is probably a bigger reason to get that closed or where you're outside with it," says Neufeld.

There are not currently any suspects behind the burglaries, however if you have any information you are asked to call the police department at 378-4257.