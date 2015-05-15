Police investigating double home invasion

Amarillo, TX - A home invasion occurred overnight...not once, but twice at the same address.



Officers were dispatched to 104 N. Alabama street Thursday. The first time at 1:00 in the afternoon, then again at 11:39 p.m.



The home owner fired several shots at the suspects.



The two suspects were found at a local hospital where they were being treated for gunshot wounds.



No arrests have been made and police are still investigating the case.