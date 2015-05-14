City of Amarillo involved in federal red light lawsuit

Texas - Fifty-four Texas cities are now involved in a federal lawsuit...and Amarillo is on the list.



The ongoing debate on whether or not to do away with red light cameras continues. A ticket after allegedly running a red light has led one Texan to filing a lawsuit, challenging Texas laws.



James Watson of Shreveport says he was not in his vehicle and he didn't knowingly let anyone else use his vehicle at the time and place of the ticket.



"He wants his money back, and also wants a ruling that the cameras are unconstitutional," said his attorney Russell Bowman.



Amarillo City Attorney Marcus Norris says this case is unique in that Watson is filing on behalf of anyone and everyone who received a red light violation between April of 2011 to the present.



"There have been a few lawsuits filed in the past over red light cameras that did not directly involve the city of Amarillo, they involved other Texas cities and so there is some legal precedent already in the books," says Norris.



Norris says Amarillo has been involved in various class actions in the past, however the city is usually one of thousands.



"Here we're one of only 54, and we do have our own red light camera system relying on this state law, and so we will be involved in the lawsuit actively."



Norris tells us the City of Amarillo will be partnering with other cities to share legal costs, as they all have the same defense.



He says until the case is over, red light cameras in the city will operate as usual.



"For now, Texas law, the legislature has found it is a proper enforcement system and so the city has adopted an ordinance," says Norris. "If that law changes at the legislature or by the courts, we will certainly comply with any new law or with any judicial ruling.



Millions of dollars in fines go uncollected each year because the law has no way to make people obey it, unless county officials agree to prevent motorists from updating their registrations until they've paid their red-light tickets.



Norris says it is too early to predict the outcome of the lawsuit with any accuracy. He tells us this case is more likely to move promptly, as it is now in federal court.