Senate panel approves statewide texting and driving ban

Amarillo, TX - A senate committee voted this week to send a bill calling for a statewide texting and driving ban to the full chamber for consideration.



One in 5 deaths on Texas roadways last year were due to texting and driving, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.



A new bill would make texting while driving a class C misdemeanor statewide. Although Amarillo already enforces a texting and driving ban, Texas Department of Public Safety trooper Chris Ray says people keep doing it.



He says he never thought it would be such a large problem, that they'd have to tweak their own protocol. "It's a huge problem in Amarillo," says Ray. "Even on our crash reports now, we have a specific category assigned to cell phone use."



Various organizations have teamed up to remind drivers about the hazards of texting and driving. Simulations like ones at River Road High School, tour high schools around the state, allowing students to see how fatal distractions on the road can be. "It's come to me that it's not safe at all and it can be very dangerous just for a second take your eyes off the road and you hit someone or something and it causes fatal crashes," says student Lake Norman.



There is a specific reason high schoolers and younger drivers are being targeted for the special education. When we take a look at last year, distractive driving crashes seem to be prevalent mostly among 16 to 24-year-olds. There were just over 100,000 crashes last year.



This is the legislature's 3rd attempt to push a bill banning texting while driving. The fate of the bill remains unclear. It will now be considered by the full senate chamber and if passed, will move to governor abbott's desk.