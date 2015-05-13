Shots fired near first responders on medical call

AMARILLO, TX. - Amarillo police are looking for clues this morning (5-13-15) as to why shots were fired either at or around Amarillo emergency crews and first responders.

Police tell us around 5:30 Wednesday morning Amarillo Medical Services and Amarillo Fire Department were responding to a medical call in the 1500 block of North Tyler.

First responders could hear shots fired and rounds passing over their heads.

Officers believe the shots were coming from the 1400 block of Tyler and Polk near the alley, but have no suspects at this time.

Witnesses say they heard approximately 5 shots before a pause and another 5 to 6 rounds fired.

APD is investigating at this hour and ask if you have information to please call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400.