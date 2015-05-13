Shots fired near first responders on medical call

AMARILLO, TX. - Amarillo police are looking for clues this morning (5-13-15) as to why shots were fired either at or around Amarillo emergency crews and first responders.
Police tell us around 5:30 Wednesday morning Amarillo Medical Services and Amarillo Fire Department were responding to a medical call in the 1500 block of North Tyler.
First responders could hear shots fired and rounds passing over their heads.
Officers believe the shots were coming from the 1400 block of Tyler and Polk near the alley, but have no suspects at this time.
Witnesses say they heard approximately 5 shots before a pause and another 5 to 6 rounds fired.
APD is investigating at this hour and ask if you have information to please call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400.
We have new information from Pampa police, as one of their own is released from the hospital.
We have new information from Pampa police, as one of their own is released from the hospital.
We are following breaking news out of East Amarillo as Amarillo police assist DPS in a swat situation.
We are following breaking news out of East Amarillo as Amarillo police assist DPS in a swat situation.
Results of four new performance measures with the Amarillo Police Department are now in.
Results of four new performance measures with the Amarillo Police Department are now in.
A manhunt out of Hutchinson County is ongoing this morning after a developing situation ended with no suspect overnight.
A manhunt out of Hutchinson County is ongoing this morning after a developing situation ended with no suspect overnight.
Amarillo police are investigating a hit-and-run that struck a 4-year-old boy.
Amarillo police are investigating a hit-and-run that struck a 4-year-old boy.
The Dumas Police Department needs the public's help in finding those responsible for a series of break-ins at a local storage facility.
The Dumas Police Department needs the public's help in finding those responsible for a series of break-ins at a local storage facility.
Amarillo police have released the name of the man who was hit by a car this weekend.
Amarillo police have released the name of the man who was hit by a car this weekend.
Police arrived at a house after a woman called 911, but moments after their arrival the woman was killed with no explanation.
Police arrived at a house after a woman called 911, but moments after their arrival the woman was killed with no explanation.
Billy Glenn Ivy Jr. has been released from the Randall County jail.
Billy Glenn Ivy Jr. has been released from the Randall County jail.
One man is behind bars after a traffic stop led to police finding over $600,000 of meth over the weekend.
One man is behind bars after a traffic stop led to police finding over $600,000 of meth over the weekend.
The Chancellor of Texas Tech University made a stop in Amarillo today to give an update on the planning process of the new veterinary school that has been in the works for a couple of years now.
The Chancellor of Texas Tech University made a stop in Amarillo today to give an update on the planning process of the new veterinary school that has been in the works for a couple of years now.
The Amarillo Area Foundation is awarding more than 300 scholarships to Panhandle area students for this next year.
The Amarillo Area Foundation is awarding more than 300 scholarships to Panhandle area students for this next year.
Weather Outlook for Tuesday, July 18
Weather Outlook for Tuesday, July 18
Amarillo police are investigating a hit-and-run that struck a 4-year-old boy.
Amarillo police are investigating a hit-and-run that struck a 4-year-old boy.
The Dumas Police Department needs the public's help in finding those responsible for a series of break-ins at a local storage facility.
The Dumas Police Department needs the public's help in finding those responsible for a series of break-ins at a local storage facility.