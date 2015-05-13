6 U.S. Marines and helicopter, missing

NEPAL - A U.S. military helicopter has disappeared and six United States Marines are missing.



As many as 8 people are believed to be on board. Two Nepalese servicemen were with the Marines on a humanitarian relief mission in Nepal.



Officials say the chopper disappeared around 10 Tuesday night in Eastern Nepal and there are no clues as to what may have happened.



The incident is under investigation at this time.