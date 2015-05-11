TxDOT kicks off Click It or Ticket - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

TxDOT kicks off Click It or Ticket

Texas Department of Transportation is issuing another reminder to buckle up.

Amarillo TxDOT kicked off their "Click It or Ticket" campaign at a Wonderland Park roller coaster asking "you wouldn't ride a roller coaster without a seat belt...why would you ride in a vehicle without one?"

Increased enforcement for seat belt laws will run from May 18th through the 31st.

Motor vehicle crashes are a leading cause of death among those aged 1-54 in the U.S.

More than 2.2 million adult drivers and passengers were treated in emergency departments as the result of being injured in motor vehicle crashes in 2012.

Adult seat belt use is the most effective way to save lives and reduce injuries in crashes, yet millions of adults do not wear their seat belts on every trip.
