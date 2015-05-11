TxDOT kicks off Click It or Ticket

The Randall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a 16 year old male injured.
The Randall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a 16 year old male injured.
The Amarillo/Potter/Randall Office of Emergency Management (OEM) is preparing for emergency situations this week.
The Amarillo/Potter/Randall Office of Emergency Management (OEM) is preparing for emergency situations this week.
The Amarillo Police Department will kickoff the annual Click it or Ticket Campaign this week.
The Amarillo Police Department will kickoff the annual Click it or Ticket Campaign this week.
Sweden's top prosecutor says she is dropping an investigation into a rape claim against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange after almost seven years.
Sweden's top prosecutor says she is dropping an investigation into a rape claim against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange after almost seven years.
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.
The investigation into the disturbance of a protected wild animal continues.
The investigation into the disturbance of a protected wild animal continues.
Texas Parks and Wildlife officials tell us they are in the beginning stages of investigating an incident involving boaters disturbing a mother owl and her nest.
Texas Parks and Wildlife officials tell us they are in the beginning stages of investigating an incident involving boaters disturbing a mother owl and her nest.
Gray County officials are searching for the person or persons responsible for shooting and killing a Pampa woman's 3-week-old horse.
Gray County officials are searching for the person or persons responsible for shooting and killing a Pampa woman's 3-week-old horse.
The Amarillo community has spoken up about changes they wish to see within the Amarillo Police Department.
The Amarillo community has spoken up about changes they wish to see within the Amarillo Police Department.
Late last year, The Amarillo Police Department made changes to their funeral escort policy due to a shortage of police vehicles and a high volume of calls in the afternoon.
Late last year, The Amarillo Police Department made changes to their funeral escort policy due to a shortage of police vehicles and a high volume of calls in the afternoon.
Weather Outlook for Monday, May 22
Weather Outlook for Monday, May 22
As we begin a new work week we have a look at some area lane closures that might cause you a delay.
As we begin a new work week we have a look at some area lane closures that might cause you a delay.
The Amarillo Police Department will kickoff the annual Click it or Ticket Campaign this week.
The Amarillo Police Department will kickoff the annual Click it or Ticket Campaign this week.
Amarillo Police confirm one man is dead after crashing on the downtown interchange.
Amarillo Police confirm one man is dead after crashing on the downtown interchange.
Almost 18,000 scooters are being recalled due to a faulty part and the company says it's creating a fall hazard.
Almost 18,000 scooters are being recalled due to a faulty part and the company says it's creating a fall hazard.