Changes for new Amarillo City Council

Amarillo, TX - Historic changes are happening within the Amarillo City Council.



With nearly all positions accounted for on the council, members are preparing to have the impact citizens are looking for. Some say they have more to prove than others.

Although a run-off election is in the near future to determine the final city council member, some big changes are already in store. Change number one...the first African American member has been elected.

Amarillo native Elisha Demerson says he is excited to bring new ideas to the table.

"I think that the citizens of this community should feel like this is their city, not the city council's city," says Demerson. "It is the citizen's city and we need to be responsive and listen to the citizens."

Another change...no representation of women on the council. President of Amarillo Business Women Arra Coleman says because of this, there will be something lacking in this term's council.

I think that women offer a different perspective and that is an asset, but obviously it is a little disappointing. We do need to encourage more women to run for office, but I do support Amarillo's decision, as I think we should support our city leaders.

WT professor of political science Dave Rausch says there is no longer a Latino representative either. However, the people have voted and it is now up to them to follow the members throughout their tenure in council.

"I just know it's interesting that people wanted change and so they're getting change," says Rausch. "Now the challenge is...elections are not the end, they are the beginning of activity. Most people say oh the campaign's over now, I can go back to my normal life. And it's like if you're a resident of Amarillo, now's the time to pay even closer attention. You made the changes. Are the changes going to make a difference?"

The new council currently consists of Mayor Paul Harpole, Elisha Demerson, Brian Eades, and Randy Burkett. A run-off election between Mark Nair and Steve Rogers for place four will be held on June 13th.