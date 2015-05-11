Overnight standoff with SWAT ends peacefully

AMARILLO, TX. - An overnight standoff with SWAT and APD negotiators has ended peacefully this morning.



Police responded to 43rd and Gables Sunday night around 11 after telephone threats were made mentioning a shooting.



Officers secured the area and negotiators tried to contact the woman inside the home who was believed to have a gun.



After several hours of negotiations on scene, she agreed to come out.



It was around 4:30 this morning (5-11-15) when the woman was taken into custody. She was taken to a hospital for medical evaluation.



No criminal charges have been filed as of yet, however, the investigation is still ongoing.