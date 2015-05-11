10 missing after tornado strikes

VAN, TX. (AP) - At least 10 adults are unaccounted for after a tornado hit the East Texas town of Van, injuring more than two dozen people.



Van Zandt County Fire Marshal Chuck Allen said Monday morning that 26 people were transported to hospitals by emergency personnel.



Allen says an unknown number of others went by private vehicle for care after Sunday night's storm. He had no further details on the 10 missing people in Van, a town of about 2,600 located 70 miles southeast of Dallas.



Allen says 30 percent of Van has damage and about 50 people were in a shelter at a church.



The National Weather Service believes at least one tornado hit Van, with damage to be surveyed Monday.



Oncor reported nearly 11,000 customers without electricity Monday, including the Van area.