Train derailed after high winds and flooding

VALLEY VIEW, Texas (AP) A freight train has derailed in North Texas during stormy weather leaving 17 cars off the tracks and four crew members slightly hurt.

BNSF Railway spokesman Joe Faust says the derailment happened early Friday near Valley View, 50 miles northwest of Dallas. Four engines and 13 cars derailed.



Faust says the southbound train was hauling a variety of freight to the Fort Worth area, but no hazardous materials. Nothing spilled.



He says four crew members were transported to a Denton hospital for observation with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.



Faust says strong winds were reported in the area. He says authorities are trying to determine whether the gusts and high water contributed to the derailment. Standing water was seen near the tracks.



Faust had no timetable on clearing the rail line.



