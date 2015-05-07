Eighteen-year-old charged for setting grandmother's home on fire

Amarillo, TX - A late night family altercation leaves one woman homeless.

It is not yet clear what the fight was about that apparently led a young girl to set her grandmother's house on fire. Eighteen-year-old Breanna Lynn Curtis is charged with reckless arson to a habitation and assault with bodily injury to a family member.

Police and fire crews responded to the 4200 block of South Harrison on a fight involving two family members. Responding officers found the duplex on fire.

The victim told officers her granddaughter had assaulted her by striking her in the face and then set the home on fire. Neighbor Harold Busby says he witnessed the flame-engulfed home.

"I was real concerned about whether or not the flame might catch on my fence there and then burn my fence and then come over to my house," says Busby.

Amarillo Police Department's Brent Barbee says law enforcement is working closely to determine exactly how the fire began.

"We don't have anything on the mechanics of that yet as to exactly how that started," says Barbee. "The fire marshals will continue their investigation on that end of that. Sometimes it's a little bit tricky to determine the exact cause or mechanics."

If convicted of a second degree felony, Curtis could face between two and 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

"When you start to talk about arson, you're talking about obviously a very serious crime because there's a potential to damage not only a home, but many homes, not to mention the lives of everyone that's involved or connected to the whole area," says Barbee. "It's something that could have extended out had the fire department not been able to take that fire in control."

The victim and suspect's grandmother did not sustain serious injuries and escaped the fire. Law enforcement tells us there is not yet an estimate for the damage, however it was extensive.