Amarillo in dire need of blood donations

Amarillo, TX - With recent accidents in the community and heavy blood usage, there is an urgent need for type O- and an immediate need for types O+ and A-.



Those with any of these blood types are asked to donate at their earliest convenience.

The Coffee Memorial Blood Center is open today until 5:30, 8 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. on Friday and 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Saturday.

They will also be at Westgate Mall for their annual Mother's Day Blood Drive on Saturday from 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. at Center Court.

For a complete list of mobiles in the area, visit www.thegiftoflife.org.