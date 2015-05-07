City Transit phones temporarily out of service

AMARILLO, TX. - Residents trying to contact City departments may experience problems today.



Departments affected are the Service Center, including Transit, Streets, Solid Waste and others.City officials tell us AT& T is working to restore phone service at this time.



Until phone service is fully restored, transit customers needing Spec Tran or Fixed Route services are encouraged to e-mail judy.phelps@amarillo.gov with their requests for service.