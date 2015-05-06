Domestic violence gun policy hits Dallas County

TEXAS - Dallas County has begun confiscating guns from certain domestic abusers yesterday, in what experts are saying is a step to protect Texas victims.

Guns pose the most dangerous threat to domestic violence victims according to the Texas Council on Family Violence.

But many argue that confiscating them is a bit drastic

"No guns allowed."

Strong words in a traditionally second amendment advocating state.

A new policy being implemented in Dallas County is allowing law enforcement to confiscate guns from convicted abusers, subjects of permanent protective orders, and anyone seeking bond or probation for a family violence case.

Legal advocate Jackie Bolden tells us she feels it would be a good program to implement in Amarillo.

"I do think it's a step in the right direction and I think that anything that we can do to protect these victims is a good thing," says Bolden.

The policy allows offenders to turn in their weapons to the DFW gun range or give them to an eligible third party.

Owner of Erwin's Pawn Shop David Erwin, says he does not think Texans will take well to the new program for many reasons.

"It could cause a problem today, especially if somebody has hand me down guns from their great grandfather whatnot and that would be a problem. I don't think people would want to turn those guns in," says Erwin.

Battering Intervention and Prevention Coordinator Kathy Tortoreo says this is simply a preventative measure.

"What hopefully this kind of program will do consistently is take specific weapons away from individuals who have demonstrated a tendency or a history of violence towards another human being," says Tortoreo.

Erwin says it is a slippery slope, and enacting something like this could lead to confiscating for other charges as well.

"I think this would just be the...just getting the foot in the door, right here on our 2nd amendment rights and I think it could lead to all kinds of things."

Dallas County Criminal Court Judge Roberto Cañas says the first day of new procedures went smoothly.