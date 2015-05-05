Illegal street racing an ongoing issue in Amarillo

Amarillo, TX - As area law enforcement is seeing increased fatalities from illegal drag racing, they continue to work toward safer roads.

In the wake of multiple fatal drag racing incidents in the community, local law enforcement tells us there are other options for those with a passion for speed.

The often deadly practice of illegal drag racing is back in the spotlight after an Amarillo accident claimed two lives.

The Amarillo Police Department has worked closely with other law enforcement to monitor racing activity, however Corporal Jerry Neufeld tells us certain outlets continue to glorify the practice.

"Because of Hollywood shows and things like that, people are out there contesting for speeds going down Soncy or Hillside or 34th and you know we've done stings, we've done...we've made some arrests for illegal racing in the past," says Neufeld.

But what people may not know, is there is a group in Amarillo working toward doing away with racing fatalities and accidents. FX Motorsports has teamed up with Amarillo drag way and other organizations to give racers a legal and safe way to hit high speeds.

"We're offering a place for guys to go and do that safely and legally and it's somewhere where they don't have to look over their shoulder and wonder what happens this time," says Chris Berge. "It's a safe environment."

The group is even offering cash prizes as an incentive for keeping the fast drivers in a specific area. Neufeld says it is a great alternative to racing on public roads, as lives are put in danger.

"Get off that public street and have the safety barriers set in place for something like to take place, but going down certain areas is not a place to be racing for speed," says Neufeld.

Neufeld just asks the public to keep one thing in mind.

"The consequences are deadly and they can be very deadly. We've got 2 deceased people now because of one little illegal street race."

Anyone interested in participating in the FX Street Car Series can call 806-356-8785 or via Facebook at facebook.com/fxscs

The next series will be this Friday, May 8th at the Amarillo Dragway.