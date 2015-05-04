Motorcycle crashes and fatalities continue to rise

Amarillo, TX - May is motorcycle safety and awareness month and with nearly 500 Texas fatalities in 2014 alone, both drivers and motorcyclists are being encouraged to drive with caution.

Currently, more than 440,000 motorcyclists and mopeds are registered in Texas, and that number continues to rise.

But what's also rising is the number of serious and fatal accidents involving them. Department of Public Safety Senior Trooper Chris Ray tells us they have seen one problem in particular.

"We have seen an increase not only in the fatalities, but the crashes themselves," says Ray. "The biggest thing we've noticed is people don't see the motorcyclists."

Area law enforcement have worked together on special initiatives to help lower motorcycle incidents, however they say it is ultimately up to drivers to reinforce safe driving techniques.

Chapter director of Top Wings motorcycle club Jerry Campsey says he has experienced the struggles of riding a motorcycle in Amarillo firsthand.

"Sometimes they turn their turning signals on and sometimes they don't and you gotta be careful with them coming over," says Campsey. "In a car it bends a fender, but on a motorcycle, it does more than bend a fender."

Trooper Ray says both drivers and motorcyclists can take simple and quick precautions before and during daily drives.

"Don't just look once, but look twice," says Ray. "A lot of the motorcycles you can hear, so use your hearing as well. Those 2 things coupled together should help you and then on the motorcyclist's part, always think that somebody's not going to stop. Be prepared to take some type of action. And I think that'll help the motorcycles."

Both Campsey and Ray also stress the importance of wearing a helmet.

Of the annual fatalities, only 47 percent of motorcyclists were wearing them. This is yet another issue they are working to prevent.

Officials tell us motorists should use special caution at intersections and when changing lanes as they are the most common place where collisions occur.