Pneumonic plague stemmed from dog

Amarillo, TX - An out-of-the-ordinary source was the cause of spreading a dangerous disease.



Four colorado residents contracted the pneumonic plague. Now the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are reporting it all started with a dog.



It is the largest U.S. outbreak of the pneumonic plague in 90 years. And it all stemmed from a man's four-legged friend. The CDC announced today that four adults contracted the plague last summer after a man's pit bull terrier got sick with a fever and was coughing up blood. The man had the dog put down, however a few days later he developed similar symptoms and checked himself into a hospital where he was diagnosed with the plague.



Local veterinarian Merten Pearson tells us this is a very uncommon occurrence, but not impossible. He says fleas on prairie dogs are the main carriers of the disease."It will occasionally make it into Texas," says Pearson. "And what we'll see is it will somehow or another migrate into the prairie dog population and it is very deadly to prairie dogs and so the prairie dog population will just collapse."



Dr. Pearson says cats are more susceptible, as they enjoy hunting rodents, such as prairie dogs.Untreated pneumonic plague has a fatality rate of 93 percent and higher without antibiotics, according to the CDC. But only around eight human plague cases are reported each year in the United States.



Doctor pearson says the bacteria typically cannot thrive in areas like Amarillo."The plague bacteria just does not stay in the population here in the Texas panhandle," says Pearson. "The climate's not quite right. When it gets here, it'll run for 2,3,4 years and then it just dies out and disappears."



Though the thought of the plague may be scary, Dr. Aaron Glatt, an expert for the Infectious Diseases Society of America, says "this is not something that people should panic about."



Dr. Pearson agrees he says he is not worried about it. Health officials are calling this a "wake-up call," primarily because a pet spread it to a human...something they've never seen.