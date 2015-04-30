"Dream Act" repeal would heavily impact local colleges

Amarillo, TX - Repealing an act signed in 2001 may yield changes for students and campuses in the area. A new analysis shows North Texas and Texas panhandle community colleges have the states highest number of undocumented students.

Although attending college does not seem like a difficult feat for some, it is a merely a dream for others.

There are nearly 25,000 undocumented students across the state paying in-state tuition. This is all thanks to the Texas Dream Act signed in 2001. It allows undocumented students to pay in-state tuition.

Legislators are debating whether to repeal the act. Vice president for enrollment management at West Texas A & M University Dan Garcia says repealing the act would not allow as many opportunities for these students.

"Being faced with a substantially larger tuition bill, say $9,000 more per year than what a Texas resident would pay, it could be more daunting for a lot of students and I believe it would make a lot of them question the value of higher education," says Garcia.

Malika Ouedrago is a student from Paris, France. She says she is one of the students relying on the act to keep college affordable.

"Financially speaking, it's hard to survive and survive study and work at the same time, so it's going to be a little difficult," says Ouedrago.

Vice president of student affairs at Amarillo College Bob Austin says it is a common misconception that these students take advantage of the act.

"You couldn't just move here and qualify to pay in-state tuition," says Austin. "We're really talking mostly about students who attended Texas high schools and have lived in the country either for the last 4 years or in many cases for their entire lives."

Opponents of the provision have argued that it gives people who entered the country illegally a leg up in the admissions process at schools that must turn other students away.

Those opposing a repeal, say it would hurt students brought into the state as children not necessarily by choice, and harm Texas' future skilled workforce.