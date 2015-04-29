Texas Rangers arrest Borger officer for sexual assault

Borger, TX - A former Borger police officer is charged with sexual assault of a child.



As we reported last week, two Borger police officers lost their jobs. We now know reasoning behind one of those terminations. 41-year-old Corisa Tosh is charged with sexual assault of a child.



Texas Rangers arrested Tosh after conducting an investigation into the alleged 2009 assault. The alleged assault occurred prior to Tosh's employment as a Borger Police Officer.



City council member Brandy Callahan tells us she understands this may spark questions with the police department and running background checks.



"The PD does do background checks, extensive background checks before any officer is hired," says Callahan. "Now if the, since the complaint happened after she was on the force, then it would not have showed up prior, so you know that is quite apparent that there was nothing to indicate that this was an issue."



Callahan tells us she is hoping this event does not negatively reflect on the force as a whole.



"The main thing the city needs to realize and we as leaders need to really put out there is that this one incident does not dictate how our whole PD is, so it's unfortunate. We just need to step back and let the investigators do their work," says Callahan.



Tosh was booked into the Hutchinson County Jail for sexual assault of a child, a second degree felony.



Hutchinson County District Attorney Mark Snider tells us Tosh posted a $15,000 bond today.



We will bring you more information about this case and the second officer who was terminated as it becomes available.