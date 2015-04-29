Governor Abbott addresses 'Jade Helm' training fears

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has asked the state guard to monitor a U.S. military training exercise dubbed "Jade Helm 15" amid suspicions of a federal government takeover in some Texas communities.



Abbott's request Tuesday comes after residents in Bastrop County questioned a U.S. Army commander during a town meeting about whether the government was planning to confiscate guns or implement martial law.



A map of the operation had labeled Texas, Utah and parts of California as "hostile" for the purposes of the training exercise.



Military officials say armed forces this summer will train on private and public land in areas that were chosen because of similarities to overseas combat areas.



Abbott says Texas has been assured that the no residents or their property are at risk.