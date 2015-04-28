Amarillo to keep same levels of fluoride after government issues recommendation

Amarillo, TX - A new recommendation by the federal government may bring changes to tap water across the country.



For the first time in more than 50 years, the federal government has recommended lowering the level of fluoride in drinking water.

Amarillo tap water is used by thousands everyday.

Like communities across the country, it does contain fluoride.

The Department of Health and Human Services used to suggest that public tap water contain between 0.7 and 1.2 milligrams of fluoride per liter.

But on Monday, the department said it's now recommending levels not exceed 0.7 milligrams per liter.

Currently, Amarillo's water contains more than the new suggestion. City of Amarillo Director of Utilities Emmett Autrey says the levels are based on natural, not added fluoride.

He also says the city is near levels recommended by the American Dental Association.

"Our natural fluorides in the source water for Amarillo and whether it comes from CRMWA or whether it comes from our own wells is running around .7 to .8," says Autrey.

Water utilities add fluoride to the taps of two-thirds of Americans to reduce cavities. Dental hygienist Jamie Fairchild tells us higher levels of fluoride have been shown to increase the risk of dental fluorosis, which is a staining of the teeth.

She says it can help to make growing teeth stronger, but in moderation.

Autrey says if the public sees it as a big enough issue, there is one way to change it.

"The way it works in Texas is that people decide whether or not they will add fluoride. It is by a vote of the people in a community that a decision is made whether or not to add fluoride to the water," says Autrey.

The department says their recommended reduction should reduce the chance of developing fluorosis, while still preventing cavities.

Autrey says the city does not plan on making changes anytime soon.

"Basically, we are content to stay where we are," says Autrey. "We have a good situation out there and we don't want to mess with it."

According to the Deputy Surgeon General, the change is primarily being recommended because now Americans have access to more sources of fluoride and as a result, they may be getting too much.