Public invited to voice concerns on pipeline construction

Amarillo, TX - Concerned citizens are encouraged to attend a public meeting tonight.



The public will have an opportunity to learn more about the water transmission main project on North East 24th Avenue to the Osage water treatment plant.

Work began on the pipeline last month. It is being set up to allow water to move across the city more efficiently.

Businesses along the path are worried once construction starts, it may harm business due to lack of accessibility.

City of Amarillo assistant director of utilities Floyd Hartman tells us they are working hard to minimize the impact on residents and businesses in the area.

"Well, it'll be the installation of a 48 inch transmission line," says Hartman. "Our engineer-HDR engineering has designed the project such that it goes in phases to minimize the disruption in the neighborhoods as we install pipe through."

Construction workers plan to work in segments as they move south. Hartman says this evening's meeting is a great time for people with questions, comments, or concerns to attend.

"It's a description of the project, what our plan is for construction, construction activities plan to begin in May, so yes anyone with concerns about the construction project and the routing is welcomed to come and ask questions and find out more about the project in tonight's meeting," says Hartman.

The project is anticipated to be completed by April 7th of 2016. The meeting is scheduled for this evening at 6:30 at the North Branch Library.