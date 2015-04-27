Texas woman survives Avalanche in Nepal

ALLEN, Texas (AP) - A North Texas woman who survived an avalanche triggered by a 7.8 -magnitude earthquake in Nepal is trying to get home.



Danielle Banks, an Allen High School graduate, texted her mother Friday saying that she experienced an earthquake while on the way up Mount Everest.



Sharon Banks didn't hear from her daughter again until two days later. The 22-year-old sent another text message Sunday letting her mother know she's safe.



Sharon Banks says her daughter began her 11-hour journey to the bottom of the mountain Sunday evening, but does not yet have a way of making it back to the U.S.



The mother says she may need to pay for a helicopter to get her daughter out of Nepal.



In December, Danielle Banks graduated from Texas A&M University.