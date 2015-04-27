Dangerous faulty latch causes recall for Ford

NHTSA - Ford is announcing a recall that includes close to 400 thousand vehicles.



The affected vehicles have faulty latches that allow the doors to fly open while the car is being driven.

There have been 207 complaints about faulty latches to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration alone. Ford says they have taken 451 reports and received over one thousand warranty claims related to the issue.

Some Ford owners say their door flung open while making a turn. One driver says he drove four miles to the nearest dealership with the seat belt tied to the door to keep it from opening.

The automaker is recalling late model Ford Fiestas, Fusions and Lincoln MKZ models.

They say the problem is limited to cars built only at it's plant in Mexico, however, 75 percent of those recalled are believed to be driven in the U.S.

The latches are called 'Pawl Swing Tabs' and the National Highway Safety Administration says they can break easily.

Cars under recall include the 2012 to 2014 Fiesta vehicles as well as certain 2013 to 2014 Ford Fusions. Also 2013-2014 models of the Lincoln MKZ.

Ford says dealers will replace all four door latches at no cost to the customer.