Two Borger Police Department officers terminated after investigation

Borger, TX - Two Borger Police officers have lost their jobs after an internal investigation.

Lieutenant Brandon Strope tells us the department cannot release details on the reasoning at this time due to personnel issues.

The department is cooperating with the Texas Rangers on the criminal portion of the investigation.

 NewsChannel 10 will continue to follow the story as it unfolds.
