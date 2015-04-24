Premature birth rates continue to be an issue

Here in Texas, 1 in 8 babies are born premature, but despite medical concerns, some mothers are actually choosing to deliver them early.



For most mothers, pregnancy is supposed to be a joyous time to allow a new life to develop.

So why are mothers trying to speed up the process?

The U.S. pre-term birth rate remains at 11.4 percent, which is higher than that of most developed nations. Here in texas, the rate is 12.3 percent.

March of Dimes Division Director Carla O'Neal says mothers are continuing to seek out c-sections and regular births earlier than usual.

But another detail...doctors are allowing it.

O'Neal says this leaves room for physical and mental damage to a baby.

She says the "Think 39" initiative encourages mothers and doctors to go a full 39 weeks before delivery.

"There's just so much in the brain that's still developing those last few weeks and so that has helped that, encouraging doctors to schedule it around vacations, or on a specific birthday, that type of thing," says O'neal.

For mothers hoping to deliver sooner to get back to work, or other reasons that aren't natural...insurance companies are catching on.

"It really has become almost an insurance issue now, where if they induce labor or perform a c-section prior to the 39 weeks, the insurance may not pay for it depending on the hospital and the area," says O'Neal.

O'neal says mothers who see the practice as harmless should do their research and see some of the issues that can arise from having a baby who isn't fully developed.

"They can have life long issues with birth defects or even just their growth can be slowed down emotionally, physically just from pre-maturity.

According to O'Neal, the biggest factor in pre-term births in the Texas panhandle is smoking...Another issue the group is aiming to get under control.

Texas has seen overall improvement...rising from an "F" to a "C" over the past few years on the premature birth report card.