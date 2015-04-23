Senate votes to ban use of red light cameras

Amarillo, TX - Sixteen states already ban the use of red light cameras and Texas may soon be next to follow in their footsteps.



Bright flashes and $75 dollar mail-in tickets may soon be a thing of the past.

Under Senate bill 714, camera systems would be prohibited on anything other than toll roads.

The Texas state senate voted 22 to 8 to approve the bill that would also ban cities from signing new red light camera contracts.

This would allow cities that currently use the cameras to continue doing so until contracts expire.

Texas Senator Bob Hall says studies show the devices don't improve overall traffic safety. However, Amarillo city traffic engineer Jerrold Bird says since the installation of cameras here, there has been an improvement.

"There has been a continual decrease in the number of violations detected since the cameras were installed and our statistical evidence shows that not only do accidents decrease, the severity of the accidents have been decreasing," says Bird.

Senator Hall also argues that ticketed drivers cannot confront their accusers, so the cameras violate citizens' due process rights.

Critics have also pointed out only a small amount of the state's share from those fines is allocated to trauma centers, which were supposed to receive a large amount of funding from the cameras.

Bird says the funding is being dispersed to better the city in other areas.

"Once the expenses for the system are paid, the money that's collected is split 50/50 with the state," says Bird. "The city's portion is then used for traffic safety improvements."

The bill has been sent to the house, where a large number of members are believed to favor the proposal.

The city of Amarillo is on contract with american traffic solutions until June of 2017.