Cannabis edibles for pets hits the market

Amarillo, TX - By now, most of us have heard the claims that marijuana edibles help ailing humans, but the latest product to hit the market claims it does the same for pets,



With just a click, dog and cat owners can now purchase capsules, biscuits, and other cannabis edibles as natural pain relievers and anti-inflammatory supplements.

The purchase and use of the products is legal in the U.S. (including Texas) because they contain such a low percentage of THC and are not intended for human consumption. Therefore, it meets the definition of "hemp supplements" under US Federal law.

Local veterinarian doctor Merten Pearson tells us although there is a possibility these products are beneficial, it has not been proven.

"The problem is right now the research hasn't been done, we don't know what works, what doesn't, what are the proper extracts out of that or the chemicals out of the cannabinoids that will actually work and which ones aren't," says Pearson.

A quick internet search provides information for dozens of pet cannabis vendors. Lauren Hokams is a pet owner and says she understands the concerns with accessibility of the products.

"I have a 3 year old at home and I understand that because she's gotten in my dog treats before and has eaten them, so I do understand that and unless you have them seriously locked up then any kid's going to find a way to get to them," says Hokams. "I don't feel like that's safe at all."

Doctor Pearson says his biggest concern is pets being used as "guinea pigs."

"I'm not comfortable with having somebody say, well yeah let's throw it out there and hope for the best and we're going to use your pets as our experimental animals and see what works," says Pearson.

Even in states where marijuana is legal, veterinarians do not have the power to prescribe cannabis products to pets, just recommend them.