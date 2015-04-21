Officer Houston Gass to speak at 100 Club event

AMARILLO, TX. - Today, Sgt. Houston Gass. who was shot recently in the line of duty, will speak at the annual 100 Club BBQ Cook-off.

Festivities kick off at 6 p.m. at the Tri-State Fairgrounds Food Corral area.

It's a 'Battle of the Badges' BBQ style! Area law enforcement, firefighters and EMS will be involved in the cook-off.

Those who attend can pay just $1 to vote on the best sample of brisket, ribs and all the trimmings. Proceeds from the event will benefit the 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle which helps families of officers who are injured or killed in the line of duty.

Sgt. Gass who is an officer with the Pampa Police Department, will share the story of his shooting incident and the recovery process. He will also share his testimony and new direction in life.

Click here for the Texas Panhandle 100 Club website.