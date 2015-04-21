DPS foils massive drug haul

AMARILLO, TX. - A traffic stop in Potter County by DPS troopers reveals 750 thousand dollars worth of drugs.

Monday just before noon, a traffic violation caught the eye of a local trooper. When he pulled the vehicle over, it led to the discovery of 113 pounds of marijuana and 6 pounds of hashish.

The drugs were being transported from California to North Richland Hills near Dallas.

The 55 year old driver transporting the drugs has been arrested and booked into the Potter County Jail.