Big Texan Challenge brings national spotlight on Amarillo

The national spotlight has turned to Amarillo after a woman scarfed down 216-ounces of steak in less than half an hour.

The steak challenge at The Big Texan is normally one 72-ounce steak, but Molly Schuyler consumed 3.

This is grabbing attention from all over the country.

With all eyes on Amarillo this will likely mean a boost in tourism.

"We were picked up by CNN, Times, Fox, so many major major networks. The Huffington Post, The Washington Post, the Dallas news, San Antonio Express. It has gone viral. The whole area benefits from us getting in the national spotlight. The Big Texan does well, but it is the whole area", says Bobby Lee, co-owner of the Big Texan Steak Ranch.

Lee says the tourism industry employs over 12000 people in the area and more visitors is a good thing for our local economy.

"That is a lot of people and a lot of jobs and that is a lot of clean dollars coming. They come and they spend their money, they go back and they tell people how great The Panhandle was, it is great for the area" says Lee.

This event attracted hundreds of visitors from all over the country.

Click here to view the extended Big Texan Challenge video.

RELATED: Woman crushes Big Texan steak eating contest with three full meals in less than an hour

RELATED: Big Texan steak challenge put to record breaking competition

Copyright 2015 KFDA. All rights reserved.