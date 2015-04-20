Big Texan Challenge brings national spotlight on Amarillo

A nationally known competitive eater showed off her skills Sunday at the Big Texan, but not just to take on one steak challenge, Molly Schuyler hoped to eat three full 72-ounce steak meals within an hour.
Weather Outlook for Thursday, June 29
It was one of the deadliest train accidents in our area, and today we remember the victims of the BNSF train crash.
Canyon ISD said it needs a new high school, and will be asking taxpayers to make that decision.
There are plenty of medications for parents to choose from, but according to a new study, the amount of medicine they actually give to their children is where they go wrong.
If your pet is not already micro-chipped, the Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare shelter is offering a discount for the service this week.
