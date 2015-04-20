TxDOT clears up roadside memorial guidelines - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

TxDOT clears up roadside memorial guidelines

Amarillo, TX - The Texas Department of Transportation says their number one goal is driver safety. And some roadside memorials may be getting in the way of that. 

Roadside memorials are used as a tribute to someone who has been killed and allows a family to grieve for their loved ones who have died on the road.

Fairly new guidelines set in place by the Texas Department of Transportation have some people asking, "What is and is not allowed?"

Sam Smith lost his wife Sidney to a car accident last year. He says he created a memorial to honor her life.

"We have 2 or 3 of them here in Borger and they're everywhere you know, when somebody, when you lose a loved one, you know, you just want some way to remember them," says Smith.

The Department of Transportation's Paul Braun tells us although they encourage the memorials, there are guidelines that must be followed.

"TxDOT emphasizes and sympathizes with people who have lost love ones in traffic crashes," says Braun. "We understand the want and need for wanting to put up a memorial, however it has to be done in a way that will not endanger the rest of the traveling public."

The department has guidelines for what kind of material the memorial is made of, how big it is, placement, and how it looks to make sure it will not be distracting to drivers.

Braun says safety of everyone on the road is TxDOT's primary concern. And often families do not look into guidelines prior to placing a memorial.

"If we do see a memorial that isn't meeting those regulations, we have to do something about it and chances are we'll have to go and we'll take it down. But not before we try every effort we can to try to contact the family," says Braun.

There is also a time limit to having the memorials up.

After two years, the department is required to remove them.
