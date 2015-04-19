Woman crushes Big Texan steak eating contest with three full meals in less than an hour

A nationally known competitive eater showed off her skills Sunday at the Big Texan, but not just to take on one steak challenge, Molly Schuyler hoped to eat three full 72-ounce steak meals within an hour.

Each meal consists of a 72-ounce steak, a baked potato, side salad, shrimp cocktail and a roll. During Sunday's challenge, Schuyler inhaled all three of the meals. That means she ate 216-ounces of steak (around 13 pounds total) and all of the sides. Schuyler was able to take down the feast in less than a half hour!

"I come in thinking I'm going to fail, but you know if I win it's a lovely parting gift and that's cool. I also get free steak so I don't really lose," she said.

The 120-pound woman from Sacramento, CA, is no stranger to competitive eating. In May 2014, Schuyler beat the six year record previously held by Hot Dog Eating Champion Joey "Jaws" Chestnut. She ate the entire 72-ounce steak and the sides in less than five minutes. Schuyler then went on to eat a second complete meal in less than 10 minutes.

During her first steak meal on Sunday, Schuyler competed against four teams of two who ate a single meal together.

