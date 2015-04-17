Residents say bed bugs a big issue at retirement home

Amarillo, TX - A bed bug infestation has caused multiple residents at one local home to speak out.



Three residents at the Canyons Retirement community tell us something needs to be done.



They crawl, they lurk, and they bite. So what are bed bugs doing at a place where people need enough assistance as it is?

Residents at the Canyons retirement community are expressing their concern with what they say has been an ongoing issue.



"We have addressed this problem with them and asked them to look into it, but the problem persists for over a year now," says resident Richard Robinson.



"I love living here," says Dan McDowell. It's not a matter of I don't like the people. It's...we gotta do something about the bugs."



President of Lady Bug Pest Services Brad Turner says there has been a significant increase in bed bug cases in the area.



"We started experiencing calls here about 5 years ago and probably didn't have more than 25 calls in a year," says Turner."Today, we experience anywhere from 5-15 calls per day."



Canyons residents say the bed bugs are not only having an effect on their daily activities, but their health as well.



"For me, I'm scared of them okay because I don't want my apartment infested with them," says Robinson.



"I have severe COPD. I have cardiac problems and it's affecting my breathing when I get a bunch of bites. I have to be on oxygen all night, all day and then you can't go to sleep 'cause you're itching so bad," says McDowell.



The City Environmental Health Department tells us they have received a complaint from a resident at Canyons. However they do not have the authority to inspect the private living quarters within the facility.



Now it is up to management at the retirement home to take proper steps to get rid of the issue.



We reached out to management at the community and they declined to comment.