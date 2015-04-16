Mouth injury prompts baby food recall

BABY FOOD RECALL: An injury has prompted one company to issue a recall affecting 1900 pounds of baby food.



The recall was prompted by a complaint that a customer found a small amount of glass in the jar. The incident resulted in a mouth injury.



Beech-nut says there have been no other reports of glass in it's food that was made in December.



The baby food in question has a product number of 1239570815 through 1239570821.



The U.S. Department of Agriculture is providing the information to consumers. They say if you have these in your cabinet at home you can receive a refund or replacement food by contacting Beech-Nut.



You can also return the jars of baby food to the store where you purchased them to get your money back.