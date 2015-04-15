New bill would require heart tests for high school athletes

Amarillo, TX - Most high school students are required to have a physical before registering, however a heart test may soon be added to an athlete's list of things to do.



The typical life of most high school athletes consists of getting equipment, trying out, and hitting the sports circuit, but a new Texas bill would require an extra step.

The Texas house has preliminary approved requiring high school athletes to undergo heart tests before participating. The National non-profit children's heart foundation says over 3,600 Texas children born each year suffer a congenital heart defect.

Athletes Lacy Taylor and Jordan Vessels are two of those people.

"They found long QT syndrome, which is basically just a wave in my heart and it stretches out when I exercise, so it causes me to pass out," says Taylor.

"I started noticing some differences in how I was performing like running and my fatigue and stuff and so I just thought I was kind of being lazy, but then we kind of did some research and my first year at WT was when they kind of figured out something was wrong," says Vessels.

An electrocardiogram (or EKG) is a test that checks for problems with the electrical activity of your heart.

Taylor says although she was diagnosed at ten, she sees how this requirement can be a good precautionary measure to take in high school.

"I mean, if I hadn't;t have passed out, they probably wouldn't have found mine and you know, its not worth it to die or have major issues if you don't know about it, so I definitely think that you should be tested for it," says Taylor.

These tests would cost about $15 more for students. As for families who have financial constraints or religious objections, the bill would allow waivers.

Some critics argue, however that more research needs to be done to determine if an EKG is an effective way to address youth heart issues.

Vessels has experienced the skepticism first hand.

"I think it's beneficial," says Vessels. "They did a million EKGs on me and it never showed up until we did a certain type of test, so I think it'll definitely catch some major heart issues with student athletes coming into college, but I don't think it's going to catch everything, but I think it is beneficial."

High school sports officials are continuing to heighten their awareness, with sudden cardiac arrest being one of the leading causes of death for student athletes.