Rick Husband International Airport "prepared for severe weather"

Amarillo, TX - Severe weather.

An all too common occurrence in the Texas panhandle.

So what do large commercial gathering areas like airports do to prepare?

Amarillo's Rick Husband Airport just became one of eight airports in the country recognized as a "Storm Ready" supporter.

Operations Manager Tyler Hurst says there are various guidelines that the airport has to meet to receive the title. He says it was rather simple, as most of the procedures were already in place.

"We go through our proper steps of notifying all our staff of what's going on and then also the passengers and then if it really becomes severe, we have direct places where that we can go to make sure that everybody's safe during the event," says Hurst.

Passengers at the airport say it is a breath of fresh air knowing the traditionally reliable airports, are just that.

"I think protecting the people in the airport and having a nice place to feel comfortable during a storm would be really awesome for the community and just people who are coming in and out of Amarillo," says Reanna Bustos.

Although it is primarily up to an airline to determine who flies in what weather, Hurst says all departments do work together, with one thing in mind.

"Like we get here in the Texas panhandle very rapidly and very quickly storms develop and you know, my primary goal is to make sure that all the people, especially the passengers in this facility are safe."

Passenger Ada Whitehead says she was not aware of the airport's new status, but feels comforted knowing they are prepared.

"I mean, I'm in an airport," says Whitehead. "If they're taking precautions and I'm going to be safe, there's nothing else I need to do."

To prepare communities, the National Weather Service continues to certify airports and larger businesses throughout the country.